Teenager arrested after headstones toppled at Kirkintilloch graveyard

Police have arrested a teenager after headstones were toppled at a Kirkintilloch graveyard.

The incident happened on Thursday night at the Auld Aisle Cemetery.

It is understood both old and new headstones were targeted.

Police said that they have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the incident who is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council said: “We were made aware on Friday morning of an incident which occurred at Auld Aisle Cemetery in Kirkintilloch overnight on Thursday night.

“We immediately forwarded all details to Police Scotland who are dealing with the matter.”