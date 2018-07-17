Thieves target Lenzie bar

Thieves broke in to a bar at Lenzie early on Sunday and targeted a gambling machine on the premises.

The Golden Pheasant at Auchinloch advised customers they had been hit by robbers in a Facebook post shared from their page.

The post said: “Unfortunately we have been the victims of a break in early this morning.

“We hope nobody else has been hit in the area and please be wary as there are clearly some low life’s on the loose!

“Don’t worry though, it hasn’t got team Phez down!

“We are open as usual and are still hosting our World Cup family fun day!! BBQ, bouncy castle and some all round good fun!! What is it they say...you can’t keep a good pub down!!”

A number of followers of the pub’s Facebook page hit out, calling the thieves “scumbags” and “lowlife.”