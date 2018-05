Police are hunting thieves who targeted a Bishopbriggs retirement complex.

The robbers swiped a television from the communal area of the McCarthy Stone complex between 2pm on Saturday, May 5 and 2pm on Sunday, May 6.

Social media users alerted locals to the theft, branding the thief “scum” and urging anyone with information to alert police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.