Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Gartcosh man.

Stephen Anderson was found dead in a house at Slakiewood Avenue on Tuesday, October 30.

The men, two who are aged 20 and one aged 52, have been charged in connection with his death.

All three are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court today, Friday, November 16.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.