Three arrested after women assaulted in carjacking incidents

Police have arrested three men in connection with two car-jacking incidents in Bishopbriggs in which two female drivers were assaulted.

Officers were first called just after 8am on Wednesday morning to a report that a 59-year-old woman had been assaulted and had the keys to her Mini Cooper stolen by three men in the car park of the town’s Asda.

Shortly after, police received a report that a 37-year-old woman had also allegedly been assaulted and robbed of her Renault Clio by three males in the nearby Murrayfield area. Her car has since been recovered.

The 59-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a hand injury and has since been released.

The 37-year-old lady was uninjured.

Three men - aged 44, 30 and 20 - have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Enquiries are continuing.