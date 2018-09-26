Three months of roadworks in Kirkintilloch Road area for £246k gas upgrade

Motorists are warned to expect THREE MONTHS of disruption in Kirkintilloch Road area as work begins next week on a £246,000 upgrade of the local gas supply network.

Gas distribution company SGN will be undertaking the work to replace old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe.

It says the work is essential to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply for the next 80 years at least.

the firm told the Herald that following discussions with East Dunbartonshire Council and Glasgow City Council, the project will start on Monday, October 1 and last approximately 12 weeks.

A company spokesperson said: “We’ll be working in Kirkintilloch Road, near its junction with Colston Road, for the first four weeks of the project.

“There will be lane restrictions in place and temporary two-way traffic lights. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions.

“Then, from Monday October 29, there will be four-way traffic lights in place at Kirkintilloch Road’s junction with Colston Road for five weeks.

“During the final three weeks of our project, we’ll be working in the footpath in Kirkintilloch Road while maintaining access for pedestrians.

SGN Project Manager Paul Nisbett said: “A lot of planning has gone into this project and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit disruption.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.

“This means once the work has been completed, Glasgow homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”