Three teenagers arrested in Bishopbriggs as police continue crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Police continue their crackdown on anti-social behaviour with three teenagers arrested in Bishopbriggs.

A 14-year-old girl was taken home by police and reported in connection with alleged street drinking at Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs around 6.50pm on Saturday, February 9.

On the same evening and place, a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with breach of the peace after an incident at Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs around 7.45pm on Saturday, February 9.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested and charged with a breach of the peace at Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs around 7pm on Saturday, February 9.