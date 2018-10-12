Top M&S award for Daniel

Milngavie man Daniel Proverbs has clinched a top award for his campaigning efforts to help men cope with mental health problems.

He took the Wellbeing trophy at the 19th annual Pride of M&S Awards. Yesterday (Wednesday) was World Mental Health Day.

Daniel, a customer assistant at Milngavie M&S for the past 15 years, won the award after setting up Scotland’s first men’s mental health charity, ‘Brothers in Arms’.

In addition to his work with ‘Brothers in Arms’, Daniel has helped raise awareness through his role at M&S by attending mental health workshops to discuss his own journey with mental health as well as producing a video for Mental Health Week, showcased on the M&S website.

Over the past year Daniel has visited the Scottish Parliament to discuss mental health and what is needed to support men who are struggling.

He said: “Developing Brothers in Arms and seeing how it has helped men across the country is so rewarding – being recognised with this award is the icing on the cake.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK but yet it’s still not spoken about enough.

“M&S is doing a lot to raise awareness of the issue and frankly I’m not sure I would have got through my own struggles of mental health and started the charity without them, so I’m glad that I have the opportunity to support at work as well as through the charity.”

Mike Barry, M&S Plan A Director, said: “The Pride of M&S Awards are a fantastic way for us to recognise some very special colleagues who really go above and beyond to help each other and those in their local communities.

“We’re very proud of Daniel and his fellow winners who are all a credit to M&S. It was great to hear all their inspiring stories during our celebratory evening”.

The national M&S awards recognise individuals who go above and beyond, whether by raising funds for a local charity, volunteering time in the community or making a real impact to customers and colleagues.

The 11 categories this year included awards for diversity and inclusion, sustainability and commitment to the community and wellbeing, with each winner awarded a £100 gift card and a £1,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

For more on Brothers in Arms visit: https://www.brothersinarmsscotland.co.uk/