800 drivers are fined at Kirkintilloch shared space within three months

More than 800 motorists have been ticketed for “dangerous and unlawful” parking at a controversial town centre road layout within three months – with East Dunbartonshire Council raking in between £24,000 and £48,000.

In a joint statement on Twitter, East Dunbartonshire Council and Police Scotland said that the huge number of parking notices had been issued at Kirkintilloch town centre since January this year.

Motorists face fines of up to £60 (with a discount of £30 if paid within 14 days.)

The council and local police warned that “dangerous and unlawful parking” will continue to be punished with joint patrols of council community wardens and Police Scotland continuing this week.

But local people have hit back, blaming the divisive road layout and council car park fees, with one woman posting on the council Facebook page: “The most dangerous situation is the shared space created by the council!”

Another resident added: “Support free parking and put money in the pockets of tax paying shop owners you will make more money long term than short term fines and killing businesses.

“Not helped by that ridiculous free for all that is the “shared space “.

A fellow resident agreed and posted: “Get rid of the charge on the car parks and folks will start using them again.”

Others hit out at the shared space layout, with one posting: “Doesn’t help to revive a town centre when you make it inaccessible to visitors and workers...Nice pavements though, just a pity that they are now indistinguishable from the road.”

Campaigners have been battling for the shared space to be scrapped for the past three years because of safety issues, particularly for blind and disabled people.

A new controlled crossing - with traffic lights - was installed recently at Cowgate, near Timpsons. But protestors said this was the “wrong priority”. Instead, they said, the busy Catherine Street junction in the town should be made safe.

On Twitter, EDC and police stated: “Anyone caught parking on the new pedestrian crossing or the other two existing pedestrian crossings in the town centre could be fined £100 by the police and three penalty points.”

As the Herald went to press on Monday, Thomas Glen, Council Depute Chief Executive said: “Wardens have a zero tolerance approach to vehicles parked illegally and will issue Penalty Charge Notices to vehicles parked on enforceable restrictions.

“Community Wardens have issued a total of 815 PCNs within the Kirkintilloch Town Centre area between January 1 and April 14 this year. The situation will continue to be monitored with appropriate enforcement action taken by Community Wardens and Police Scotland.”