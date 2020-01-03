Bearsden Boxing Day crash horror – safety fears had been raised over bend

Road safety fears over a bend where a horror accident happened in Bearsden on Boxing Day had been raised with East Dunbartonshire Council in November, the Herald can reveal.

The Parent Council of Bearsden Primary School had flagged up the corner at Manse Road to the local authority as “an area of concern”.

A 60-year-old woman sustained a serious head injury after a car hit a group of people around 4.55pm on Thursday, December 26. Six other pedestrians were also taken to hospital after the accident, three in a serious condition.

Stuart Dickson, a member of the parent council told the Herald: “The Parent Council have been engaging with the council for a few months on road safety. To their credit a couple of council officers visited the school and allowed us to walk them round the surrounding streets to show them the issues as we saw them.

“The corner where the crash happened was one of the areas of concern – signs blocked by branches and slime, paint faded beyond recognition on the ‘Slow’ signs on the road and no traffic calming to slow cars on a fast corner where children cross to go to school.”

He added that an East Dunbartonshire council officer did get back to the parent council about the numerous road safety issues they had identified.

He said: “This corner is down to see refreshed road markings and the signs being cleaned but no traffic calming.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident. One local person described the aftermath of the crash as “total carnage”.

Police said the 64-year-old female driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

No one from the council was available as the Herald went to press earlier this week.