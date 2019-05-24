Bearsden Councillor to meet with SPT senior officials over scrapping of No15 bus service

The councillor, who secured the No15 bus for the people of Milngavie and Bearden, says he is “deeply concerned” at the decision by its owners to scrap it.

Independent Bearsden Councillor Duncan Cumming successfully campaigned for the improved Glasgow Citybus service linking Milngavie and Bearsden to the City Centre via Anniesland and Glasgow University, back in 2013.

But the firm stated this month via Twitter that it was withdrawing it completely after June 29 for commercial reasons.

Councillor Cumming said: “I am deeply upset and concerned at the decision Glasgow Citybus has taken. This is obviously very disappointing and devastating news for many people.

“Due to the level of my concern, I have managed to procure high level meetings with senior Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) Officials to emphasize to them on behalf of constituents, the gravity of the situation regarding service 15.

“Although SPT cannot prevent the cancellation of the service, they have said to me that they are now reviewing the situation to determine what action might need to be taken to ensure that any essential links are maintained.

“Please be absolutely assured that I remain totally committed, as I always have been, to seeing what can be done to support local people in relation to our vital bus services which in many cases, I know are a lifeline to people.

“In addition, people have told me over the years how useful and well designed the route was for them.”

The Herald reported last week that local Green MSP Ross Greer, who uses the No15 bus service himself has asked for an urgent meeting with Citybus bosses over the ditching of the service.

He said: “For as long as our buses are run for profit by private companies, this will continue to happen.

“Public transport should be run in the interests of the public.”