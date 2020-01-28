Bearsden residents call again for action at busy junction after “gridlock” complaints

Bearsden residents are calling again for action to be taken at Milngavie Road’s junction with Boclair Road.

The call comes after complaints of “gridlock” during roadworks as a result of improvement works by Scottish Water.

The £50,000 improvements to the local sewage network has resulted in Drymen Road being closed between Station Road and West Chapelton Avenue from midnight Wednesday, January 8 and will not reopen until 6pm on Friday, February 14.

Traffic has been diverted to Milngavie Road - and this has resulted in gridlock, particularly during rush hours with vehicles tailing back from the junction at Boclair Road all the way back to Canniesburn roundabout.

There have been calls again for a right turn filter light at Milngavie Road’s junction with Boclair Road to keep traffic flowing more easily.

Two years ago, the Herald reported on Bearsden residents call for action at the busy junction because of “impatient drivers” jumping the lights. One woman said her daughter was almost knocked down by a vehicle.

This week, a resident said: “We realise this work has to be done but simple measures could be taken to make life a bit easier. A right turn filter for motorists turning on to Boclair Road I feel, would ease the frustration felt by many drivers.

“Traffic waiting to turn right are forced to either wait or try to get into the already congested inside lane on Milngavie Road”.

Another frustrated motorist who lives on a side street along the Milngavie Road route also complained to the Herald that queueing drivers were not allowing him out.

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council with residents’ complaints.

Thomas Glen, the Council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Scottish Water is currently carrying out a £50,000 improvement project in the area, with Drymen Road closed between Station Road and West Chapelton Avenue from midnight on Wednesday 8 January until 6pm on Friday 14 February.

“Traffic management measures were agreed with Scottish Water in advance to allow works to be completed safely - including diversions and signposting - within the constraints of the road layout, which can be very busy - particularly at peak times.

“I would like to echo Scottish Water by thanking residents, road users and the business community for their patience and understanding while works are carried out.

“As regards the provision of a right-turn filter on Milngavie Road to Boclair Road, this is a request which has been considered and we continue

to look at potential options.”