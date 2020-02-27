Breakthrough in local Green MSP’s campaign to have Milngavie rail line redualled

Local Green MSP Ross Greer has secured a major breakthrough in his campaign to have the Milngavie rail line redualled.

He said Green MSPs have secured Scottish Government commitment and funding to review the line before the end of the year, with specific consideration given to relaying the second track.

Mr Greer is now urging local commuters and businesses to join his campaign to ensure redualling happens.

The budget deal struck this week between the Green MSPs and the Scottish Government includes a £45 million climate package – of which £5 million is to be spent on three rail improvement schemes, including Milngavie.

A spokesperson for the Greens said: “The agreement includes a commitment to work up detailed plans for re-dualling.

“Mr Greer reached this agreement with the government as part of budget negotiations with the Green MSPs.

“These negotiations also secured free bus travel for local under 19s, starting from January next year, and £1.979 million additional funding for East Dunbartonshire Council over what the SNP had proposed”.

The line to Milngavie was reduced to single track in 1989, and since then an increase in demand has seen the line failing to meet the requirements of 4 trains an hour. In recent years, it has frequently been the worst performing line in Scotland, with the proportion of trains arriving into Milngavie on time dropping to less than one-in-four. A 2018 report by AllanRail consultancy, commissioned by Ross Greer, found that redualling would greatly improve punctuality and could be done without any major technical difficulties. Greer had since presented this report to the Transport Secretary, raised it with the First Minister and secured the support of all three rail unions and of neighbouring councils whose own rail services are often disrupted by problems on the Milngavie line.

Mr Greer said: “This is a major victory for commuters in Bearsden and Milngavie and beyond. I’ve been pushing for redualling the line since I was elected and I’m delighted to have secured this major progress towards it this week.

“This budget agreement will remove the biggest hurdle standing in the way of the getting the line redualled.

“My report showed in 2018 that relaying the second track will work and that it can be done cheaply and quickly. This is now closer than ever to being realised.

“With the government now committed to making a decision before the end of the year, local commuters, businesses and everyone else with an interest need to get involved with our campaign, to ensure a full commitment to redualling is eventually made.

“We have come so far and I’m more optimistic than ever that we will finally achieve this much needed improvement.”