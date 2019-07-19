Earlier start for new local bus service

Local MSP Gil Paterson says he is pleased Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has agreed to an earlier start for the replacement to the Glasgow Citybus Service 15.

Mr Paterson said this came after his meeting with the chief executive of SPT Gordon Maclennan and bus services manager Alex Scott.

The earliest bus in the new service between Milngavie and Anniesland will now leave Milngavie Station an hour earlier at 7.55am rather than at 8.55am as previously timetabled.

This will allow workers and students to use the new service to get to their place of work or study in Glasgow.

Mr Paterson said: “I was pleased with the way the meeting went. Mr Maclennan and Mr Scott listened carefully to the points I raised, particularly in regard to the timing of the first service in the mornings, and they have responded positively.

“People in Bearsden and Milngavie, who work or study in Glasgow, will now have a bus service that they can use to get there in the morning and this is good news.

“However, I remain concerned that SPT are hampered by laws, introduced by Margaret Thatcher at the time of deregulation, to protect commercial operators. This is why the Scottish Government should be given full control of Scotland’s public transport system so that passengers, not profit, can come first.”

Bearsden Independent Councillor Duncan Cumming, who has campaigned for better bus services for the area for many years, has also welcomed the change to the timetable.

He too met with senior SPT officials recently and is making representations to McGill’s, which is taking over the route, asking them to extend the replacement service to Glasgow city centre.