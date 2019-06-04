Four-month closure of road and car park as a result of £30 million Scottish Water project

People are being warned of a road closure for four months as a result of a £30 million Scottish Water project in East Dunbartonshire.

A car park in Milngavie will also be shut for that time for major road works to enable the project to progress.

A stretch of Mugdock Road from just south of Drumclog car park to near the measuring pond at Mugdock reservoir will be closed from June 17 for about four months while the project progresses.

Road users will be diverted via the A81 Strathblane Road.

Drumclog car park, which is part of Mugdock Country Park and is used by visitors to the park and the local reservoirs, will also be closed from the same date for the same length of time.

Scottish Water said: “We apologises to affected road and car park users for the inconvenience and thanks them in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The road and car park closures are required to enable work to progress on a £30m project to improve services to customers in in parts of the Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Strathblane areas.