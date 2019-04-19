Headache for motorists as Bearsden Road set to close next week

Busy Bearsden Road is set to be closed next week to allow for works to take place.

It is set to shut off on its northbound route between Anniesland Cross and Sutcliffe Road.

The closures will be in effect daily from 9.30am until 15.30pm starting on Monday.

A diversion will be in place for drivers in the area which will re-route them further along Great Western Road, beyond Anniesland Cross, northbound on Baldwin Avenue, before turning into Fulton Street and re-joining Bearsden Road further north.

The resurfacing works are set to be finished by Thursday.

While these are taking place, the southbound route is not expected to be affected, with drivers being advised by the council to add additional time to their journeys due to the length of diversion.