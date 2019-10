The new Robroyston train station is expected to open next month.

In response to a question from a commuter, Scotrail tweeted this week: “It opens in December, but we don’t have timetable info at the moment.

“The station will have step-free access, and offer a new 258 space Park & Ride facility for people heading into into Glasgow”.

Read: https://www.kirkintilloch-herald.co.uk/news/robroyston-to-gain-a-railway-station-1-4402779