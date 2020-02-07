Kirkintilloch Road to close for three weeks as new homes are developed on site of former school

Kirkintilloch Road is to shut for three weeks while builders carry out work to develop the site of a former primary school.

The road will be closed between Fern Avenue and Hawthorn Avenue from 6am on Monday, February 10 until 6pm on Sunday, March 1.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, access for residents will be maintained but motorists will have to follow the diversion and access the road from the Kirkintilloch side.

Planning permission was granted last year by the council for 11 two and three-bedroom apartments in the original school building and a further nine new build apartments in an adjacent three-storey extension.