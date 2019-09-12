Lengthy delay to roadworks at canal bridge on Bearsden Road

Roadworks at a canal bridge on Bearsden Road will take much longer than thought.

Glasgow City Council have announced that repair works to the bridge on Bearsden Road between Netherton Road and Temple Road face a delay of two months due to “complexity”.

The roadworks , which were due to be completed by the end of this month, will be finished by the end of November.

Repairs have been taking place since July 8 with a contraflow system in place and only one traffic lane each way open to drivers.

A council statement reads: “Bridge repair works to the canal bridge on Bearsden Road between Netherton Road and Temple Road are delayed.

“The delay is due the complexity of the repair works. The works are now expected to be completed by the end of November 2019.”