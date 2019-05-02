LETTER: Usual anti-motorist safety cry goes up

Sir, – So yet another so called charity, anti-motorists as usual, want to stop cars parking on pavements.

I don’t actually disagree, of course the usual safety cry goes up, fair enough, but will this so called anti-motorists charity also call for a clampdown on cyclists illegally riding on the pavements putting pedestrians at risk ... no thought not, one rule for motorists another for Lycra clad nutters on two wheels.

Never see the police clamping down, either too busy chasing motorists who may run over a horse or for idiotic emissions testing. – Yours, etc.,

Stewart Mann

Kirkintilloch