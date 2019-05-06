More warnings of disruption for motorists at Switchback in Bearsden

More disruption ahead for motorists on the Switchback Road at Bearsden.

BT is to carry out repairs to blockages on the southbound carriageway of the A739 Switchback Road between Canniesburn Toll roundabout and the East Dunbartonshire/Glasgow City boundary and also on the northbound carriageway of Switchback Road between the ED/GCC boundary and its junction with Wardlaw Road, Bearsden.

Traffic management systems will be in place on both carriageways from Friday, May 10 from 9.30am-3,30pm for approximately two weeks.

BT warns drivers to expect delays.