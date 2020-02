Motorists are being warned to expect delays as emergency repairs are carried out at Balmore Road.

East Dunbartonshire Council have posted on social media today (Tuesday, February 18): “Scottish Power is carrying out emergency repairs to a cable fault on the A807 Balmore Road near Craigamddie Road, Bardowie. Works will be in place for approximately one week. For safety, temporary traffic lights will be in operation. Delays are possible.”