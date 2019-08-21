MSP: Rail fare rise on local line is ‘rip-off’

Rail commuters in Milngavie and Bearsden are set to be hit in the pocket after it was announced regulated rail fares and season tickets will rise by 2.8% in January.

West Scotland list Labour MSP Neil Bibby branded it a “rip-off” as the local line has continually been plagued by delays and cancellations.

According Mr Bibby, a season ticket from Milngavie to Glasgow will rise by £24.30 to £892.30 next year.

And from Bearsden to Glasgow, it will rise by £21.72 to £797.72.

Mr Bibby said: “It’s simply unfair for hard-pressed Milngavie and Bearsden commuters to pay more and more for services which are continually plagued by delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

This rip-off fare increase, is unwanted, unwelcome and unnecessary.

“It will hit thousands of working people across Scotland who use our railways to get to work.

“Scotland’s rail franchise system is broke. We need to bring ScotRail back into public hands to bring an end to these rip off fares and to deliver a railway system that puts passengers first not private train firms.”