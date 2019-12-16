New £14m train station opens for Robroyston

The new £14 million Robroyston train station has finally opened.

The first train called on Sunday, December 15, at Robroyston at 8.37am, on route to Edinburgh Waverley from Glasgow Queen Street.

Two trains per hour will now run from Robroyston to both Glasgow and Edinburgh along the Cumbernauld Line.

There is also cycle storage and 263 free parking places.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, officially unveiled a plaque to declare the new station open on Sunday.

It offers local residents access to the railway network for the first time since 1956.

The new station also coincides with plans for a new 1,600 strong housing development in the surrounding area.

Bishopbriggs councillor Alan Moir, who is SPT vice-chair, said: “SPT was instrumental in bringing together this multi-stakeholder approach and funding contribution to this ambitious project.

“It provides a vital transport link for the extensive Robroyston development as well as a strategic park and ride facility, leading to a more sustainable transport solution in the area as a whole.

“It really demonstrates what good partnership working can achieve.

“This is another important step in developing an attractive and accessible public transport network in Strathclyde.”

The station will be served exclusively by brand-new class 385 electric trains.

Scotrail tweeted on Sunday: “Alongside the opening of Robroyston’s new railway station, we’ll now operate six carriages on the peak-time 0726 Glasgow Queen Street-Edinburgh and 0735 Edinburgh-Glasgow Queen Street services.”