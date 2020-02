A road at Auchinloch is to close to motorists.

The B757 Stepps Road will shut from its junction with Burnbrae Road to its junction with Cultburn Farm from 9.30am-3.30pm each day on Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 for carriageway work.

Traffic will be diverted via Auchinloch Road, Lindsaybegg Road, Initiative Road, Stepps Road.