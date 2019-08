A road in Bishopbriggs will shut to motorists for four days next week.

Resurfacing works mean Woodhill Rd, Bishopbriggs, will be closed between its junctions with St Cyrus Rd and Greenhill from 8am-5pm daily from Mon 12 Aug to Wed 14 Aug and from 9.15am-2.30pm on Thursday 15 Aug.

Alternative routes will be signposted and access maintained for emergency services.