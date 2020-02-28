Road shut at Moodiesburn for emergency repairs

A road at Moodiesburn has closed for emergency repairs.

Avenuehead Road is expected to remain shut for three days.

North Lanarkshire Council said the closure is required for emergency work on a duct installation on behalf of BT Openreach.

EMERGENCY RESTRICTION TO USE OF ROAD

Notice is herby given that under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by the Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991, use of the following roads by the undernoted classes of vehicle will be prohibited for the stated period of time.

Type of Restriction Road and Town From

Road Closure Avenuehead Road, Moodiesburn A80 Cumbernauld Road A point 150m south of A80 Cumbernauld Road 27-02-2020 to 18-03-2020 (From 1100hrs Thurs 27th to 2359hrs Wed 18th) Complete installation to BT duct on behalf of BT

To

Period of Restriction Reason for Restriction

Classes of vehicles restricted

All vehicles except works traffic. Vehicular and pedestrian access will be permitted where practical during the closure.