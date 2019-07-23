Two new free electric vehicle chargers at Milngavie – one for disabled drivers

Two free electric vehicle (EV) chargers are being installed in Milngavie.

Leading car parking operator CitiPark, has installed the two Citicharge 22 kWh EV chargers at West Retail Park, home to Waitrose and Home Bargains.

One charger will be a designated charging bay for disabled drivers.

Compatible with a wide range of electric vehicles, the firm say the chargers are capable of charging an EV within 1-5 hours.

Pete Dowling, Head of Systems at CitiCharge, said: “The charging time is entirely dependent on the vehicle and its battery capacity.

“For example, it would take around 90 minutes to charge a Nissan LEAF to 80%”.

The Main Street site is owned by Leeds-based property investor and CitiPark parent company, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS). Home Bargains recently opened and the site is set to welcome supermarket giant Aldi later this year.

CitiPark and CitiCharge Managing Director Ben Ziff said: “This installation is a significant milestone in our commitment to boosting the UK’s charging infrastructure and establishing a presence in Scotland. Though Scotland has made considerable progress in public charge points, there is still limited access to EV chargers for disabled drivers.

“We’re extremely confident that these chargers will make a great addition to the EV charging infrastructure in Milngavie and help reduce emissions in the area.”