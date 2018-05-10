Tragedy as woman dies in house blaze in North Lanarkshire village

A woman has died after a fire in a two-storey house in a village in North Lanarkshire.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Gartcosh at lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday).

Several crews attended the two-storey house in Coatbridge Road but the blaze was already well established and the woman was later found dead inside.

A joint Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation has begun into the cause of the fire which was reported at 12.27.

Des Oakes, group manager who was in charge of the incident, said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.27pm on Wednesday to reports of a well-developed fire within a two-storey house on Coatbridge Road, Gartcosh.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene and sadly a woman was found to be deceased within the property.

“A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland will be carried out in due course to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”