New average safety speed cameras at Auchinairn

Speed cameras at Auchinairn

Safety Cameras Scotland have installed three average speed cameras on a stretch of Auchinairn Road.

The stretch runs from its junction with Graham Terrace to Crowhill Road following a spike in accidents related to speed.

Average speed cameras aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

Safety Cameras Scotland identified that between 2013 and 2017, there were 10 collisions on Auchinairn Road where people have been injured and recent speed surveys showed that 78% of the vehicles travelling this road are above the speed limit.

Joint Council leader Andrew Polson said: “East Dunbartonshire Council takes road safety extremely seriously.

"We welcome the installation of an average speed camera system, which aims to see a reduction in the number of accidents and improve driver behaviour."

Joint Council leader Vaughan Moody added, "The Council will continue to work with Safety Cameras Scotland with the aim of making the roads in East Dunbartonshire safer for drivers and pedestrians.

"The cameras are not for revenue generation and camera enforcement will be carried out by the West Safety Camera Unit."

Alan Bowater, Area Safety Camera Manager for the West states, "Average speed cameras aim to reduce casualties on Scotland's roads by providing a visible and effective deterrent.

"We know these cameras are effective at doing so because we have seen huge improvements on the existing stretches of road that these cameras cover.

"The combination of vulnerable road users and irresponsible drivers going above the speed limit can have serious consequences.

"Safety on our roads really has to be a shared responsibility.