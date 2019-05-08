Tribute to workers who lost their lives

International Workers’ Memorial Day, set up to remember those who have lost their lives at work, has been marked in East Dunbartonshire.

Council employees, elected members, community planning partners and trade union colleagues joined to lay wreaths at the memorial cairn erected in 2013 in Bishopbriggs to mark the Cadder Pit Disaster of 1913 when 22 miners lost their lives.

The ceremony was led by Howard Wilkin, convener of the GMB Union, who was joined by council chief executive Gerry Cornes and Provost Alan Brown. Provost Brown said: “I am proud to be part of such a poignant, worldwide event. It is important to take time to reflect upon the advances that have been made in workplace safety, whilst remembering the people who have lost their lives or been seriously injured while at work.

“This is the sixth year that the ceremony has been held locally and I’m pleased it has become an annual event.”

Council flags at Southbank Marina were also lowered for the day as a mark of respect.

Pictured, from left, Provost Brown; Howard Wilkin of the GMB Union, and chief executive Gerry Cornes.