Tributes after death of much loved former Douglas Academy headteacher

Tributes have been paid to a much loved former headteacher at Douglas Academy in Milngavie who passed away on Friday, August 31.

Shocked pupils and parents were given the sad news on Monday of the death of Mr Seamus Black (59).

In a letter to parents, headteacher Barry Smedley said: “This is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community who knew Mr Black and our thoughts are with his wife and two children.

“The necessary arrangements have been put in place for staff and pupils who may require some support”.

Mr Black took up the top job at a crucial time for the school in 2009 when pupils and staff were looking forward to moving into a new building.

He left the school around two years ago but it was evident he had left his mark and was well liked and much respected by all.

One parent said: “I always liked Mr Black. He took the time to get to know all the children. The kids said the teachers have been very upset.”

A former pupil said: “This is a bit of a shock. Mr Black was very popular and charismatic.”

The Herald spoke to Mr Black when he took over at the school nine years ago.

At that time, he said: “My philosophy has always been one of inclusion, openness and transparency. It’s very important that parents feel they have a voice in the school and young people as well”.

Before joining the Academy, Mr Black was depute headteacher at Shawlands Academy in Glasgow.