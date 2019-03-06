Tributes to ‘great citizen’ Penny Sinclair

Gordon Carmichael of Kirkintilloch Community Council leads the tributes to local community campaigner Penny Sinclair who passed away earlier this year.

Penny was a ‘well-kent face’ locally and for many years could be seen walking through the town, keeping a keen eye on developmental changes, particularly those which restricted access, or which might contravene planning regulations.

Gordon said: “Over many generations the town of Kirkintilloch has been blessed to have many active citizens, people who strive to enhance the area for the benefit of others in the community. Added to that list should be the name of Penny Sinclair.”

Born in 1933 in the North East of China, Penny returned to Scotland with her family in 1937. She grew up in Dalry, Ayrshire before moving to Kirkintilloch. She attended Glasgow Commercial College and worked as a secretary at United Biscuits until 1969,

Penny enjoyed many canal holidays and would later enjoy the work of the Seagull Trust. A keen walker, Penny joined Strathkelvin Ramblers in 1998 and was Social Secretary in 2001. She also served as Planning Convenor of Kirkintilloch Community Council. Penny secured lottery funds to widen the right of way from the Campsie View estate to the Forth and Clyde Canal towpath.

Gordon said: “Supporting the work of East Dunbartonshire Visually Impaired Peoples Forum was also important to her, especially in the campaign against the ‘Shared Space’ Scheme in Kirkintilloch. She handed out leaflets and attended Council meetings. On learning the public were restricted from taking posters in, Penny in her own inimitable style, pinned a poster onto her T- shirt, concealed underneath her jacket, and proudly revealed to all once inside!”

Penny married John in 1967 and they had a daughter Heather who with her husband Mike blessed her with two grandchildren.

A full obituary can be found on the Herald website.