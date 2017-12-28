True community spirit!

Big-hearted young people from across East Dunbartonshire came together to help pensioners in need this Christmas.

Almost 70 food hampers were created and delivered by the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) team locally as part of their “Pressies for Penshies” project.

As well as offering food and company to the elderly, they passed on information about bogus callers and doorstep crime.

The PSYV programme aims to strengthen relationships between the police and young people, to help break down barriers and promote positive role models, while helping them to understand policing and support officers.

Well known former ‘campus cop’ Police Constable Steve Shanks founded the East Dunbartonshire group where the youngsters have been working flat out during the festive period to prepare and distribute the hampers.

The contents were gathered by the youngsters through charitable donations from schools, police officers local council employees and supplemented by local Tesco stores in Kirkintilloch and Milngavie.

Constable Shanks said: “I am so proud of all the young people. The aim of this project was to assist our older generation by offering support and friendship.

“The volunteers were also able to pass on information and advice regarding bogus callers and doorstep crime. With officers working alongside, we were able to provide crime prevention advice and leaflets in the hampers.”