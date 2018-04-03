Trust serves up £50k for new tennis courts

Milngavie Tennis Club is to start work shortly on three new artificial clay tennis courts at its home base at Auchenhowie.

The club is part of Milngavie and Bearsden Sports Club where the sports of hockey, archery, junior shinty and cycling also feature.

Club chair Alastair Garvie said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that work will start shortly on this project and very many thanks are due to the SUEZ Community Trust for their offer of a substantial grant of up to £50,000 that will enable our project to proceed.

“We would also like to thank all of our members who have worked so hard to raise funds for the project and contributed a significant amount themselves in addition to several local businesses who have also contributed including Tesco, Waitrose, Asda, Co-op and Scotmid.”

The SUEZ Community Trust supports community and environmental improvement projects through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, distributing funds contributed by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

SUEZ Director Phil Gregory said: “Since 1997 when SUEZ Communities Trust began its funding programme it has supported more than 4,000 projects to a combined value of more than £110 million.

“The trust is delighted to assist Milngavie Tennis Club in delivering a strongly focussed community project which will benefit many people in the local area.”

Tennis has been played at Milngavie Tennis Club courts at Auchenhowie since 1912.

The club has always had a strong local community focus and individuals of any age are welcome and encouraged to join it and participate in the many activities at the club, or just pay and play if preferred.

New senior members can join the club for a bargain first year subscription of £99.

The club runs an extensive junior and adult coaching programme and has many junior, adult and seniors teams participating in the West of Scotland and Scottish Tennis Leagues and Cups.

The project will see the first block of three of the club’s six ageing artificial grass courts replaced with a new artificial clay surface. The new surface is slower paced, ideal for learning and coaching and is a truly all year round surface. It is good to play on in wet and even frosty conditions.

The project will be managed for the club by consultants Professional Sportsturf Design Ltd and constructed by Ecosse Sports Ltd. Completion is anticipated during the month of May.

The club already works with several local schools and this project will allow the club to develop new initiatives including working with special needs groups. Some new tree planting will enhance the new facility.

More information about the club can be found at its website www.milngavietennisclub.com and Facebook Page www.facebook.com/milngavietennisclub

Alistair added: “The committee would like to say massive thank you to our members and non-members for all their efforts over the last year to get us over the line. We would also like to thank Hunter Reid for all his hard work in securing this funding.”

The committee is also pleased to announce that following its AGM the vacant positions have now been filled for the Tennis Club committee as follows: President: Alastair Garvie, Treasurer: Scott Wilson, Membership / Secretary: Mark Wilson and Committee Member: David Allison

The incoming committee would like to a say a huge thank you to the previous committee for their hard work and commitment.

Special thanks go to June MacLean for her long and dedicated service to the club as president.