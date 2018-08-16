Twin-track rail funding bid for Westerton and Milngavie turned down

An ambitious project which could have laid the track for better rail services in Milngavie and Bearsden has been turned down by Transport Scotland.

East Dunbartonshire Council applied for funding to investigate the possibility of twin-tracking the railway line between Westerton and Milngavie.

However, Transport Scotland has written to the council rejecting its bid to the Local Rail Development Fund, arguing that Network Rail is currently investigating train performance and demand on the route.

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, said: “We are very disappointed that Transport Scotland has turned down our proposal to investigate the potential twin-tracking of the railway line between Westerton and Milngavie.

“Improving rail services in the area would be good for residents, businesses and visitors – boosting the local economy, accessibility and sustainable travel.”

Co-leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody added: “Whilst we understand there have been improvements in performance as regards rail services, we feel the longer-term solution involves investment in infrastructure.

“We are very disappointed, but rest assured, we will continue to lobby for support for this much-needed project.”