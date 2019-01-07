Two are arrested on assault charges in Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with two separate alleged charges of assault.

The first incident happened around 12.30 on January 1 at David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch.

A 21-year-old man was arrested by police in connection with the alleged assault of a 20-year-old man, who police said suffered injuries as a result.

The second incident happened on January 2 at Hilton Terrace, Bishopbriggs.

A 35-year-old woman was charged with an alleged assault on a 33-year-old female around 5.10pm. No one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Meanwhile, police have charged a 23-year-old man with an alleged drugs offence after a routine check in Kirkintilloch on Friday, January 4. He has been reported to the fiscal in connection with the alleged possession of cannabis.

A police spokesperson tweeted: “Our officers continue to be proactive on your priorities.”