Two new £11m wards at Stobhill

Work is due to start within days on two new £11 million acute mental health wards at Stobhill Hospital.

Funding has now been released following financial close on the project after the full business case was approved by the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group.

This follows the full business case being agreed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Board in October.

One of the wards will be dedicated to adult acute in-patient care with the other being geared towards older adults with functional mental health issues.

A hospital spokesperson said services at Stobhill were designed around the needs of patients in order to enhance the quality of care and speed up diagnosis and treatment.

This, she said, had improved patient experience and enabled staff to work more effectively.

The new wards aim to enable greater flexibility across mental health services and deliver modern facilities for patients and staff.

David Williams, chief officer, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), said: “I am delighted work is ready to begin on these new wards.

“This development will see our patients staying in modern wards that are at the very forefront of 21st Century mental health in-patient accommodation.

“These state-of-the-art facilities represent a significant investment that will help improve the quality of health and social care services in Glasgow.

“The HSCP’s commitment to providing high standards of effective care in appropriate settings is clearly demonstrated by this news and our readiness to get started.”

John Brown, chairman, NHSGGC, said: “The new purpose built wards will be designed to be much more than a simple replacement of the existing facility. Our vision is these wards will give us the setting to bring together the expertise of a range of professions in order to ensure we deliver care that meets the needs of our patients.”

Work is anticipated to be completed in June 2020.