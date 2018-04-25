Two on stolen vehicle charge after Balmore Road accident

Two teenagers have been arrested after a serious road accident at Balmore Road around in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The road, which links Bearsden and Milngavie with Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch and the city centre, was closed between Craigmaddie Road and Branziet Farm, Balmore for a number of hours, affecting morning rush hour traffic.

Two males, aged 18 and 25, have been charged by police for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as a number of separate road traffic offences.

They are believed to have escaped serious injury and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Local residents have been campaigning for safety improvements for the area for some time, backed by local MSP Rona Mackay, who has urged East Dunbartonshire Council to take action. She said: “Residents live in fear of hearing the next crash.”

Council boss Thomas Glen said: “Due to ongoing police investigations it would be inappropriate to comment on the circumstances surrounding the road traffic incident on Tuesday.

“The council has met with local residents and previously introduced improvements to Balmore Road at Bardowie to encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit, including anti-skid surfacing, SLOW markings and signage.”