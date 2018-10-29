Two take trophy in memory of musician

Two Milngavie girls have become the first recipients of a trophy in memory of a local man who devoted his time to music in the local community.

The John Edwards Trophy for Contribution to Choral Music has been presented jointly to Lola Donnelly and Sarah Greer, pupils of Douglas Academy.

Wilson Blakey of Milngavie Community Development Trust (MCDT) said: “Throughout his life John Edwards was a driving force for making music in the community.

“In 1985 he took over Milngavie Young Singers and, with the help of a committee of parents, he gave a generation of local youngsters between the ages of seven and 17 the opportunity to extend their musical skills and appreciation.

“The choir sang music of varied styles and periods and won many awards, as well as appearing in productions by Scottish Opera and Scottish Ballet”.

Instrumentalists from Douglas Academy Music School also took part.

John died last November and MCDT, of which John was a director, have ommemorated him with a trophy to be presented annually at Douglas Academy.