Two-vehicle smash at Drymen Road, Bearsden

Emergency services were called out to a two-vehicle car accident at Drymen Road at Bearsden last night (Monday, September 23).

The accident happened around 8pm near the traffic lights coming up to Canniesburn Toll.

Police said this morning there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

There were delays for motorists as the road was shut for some time.

Witnesses took to social media last night to express their concern.

One said: “Bad crash, hope everyone is okay.”

Another posted: “Smashed up car at the side of road and another on a recovery truck.”