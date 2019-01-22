UPDATE: Fresh information from Scottish Water on ongoing major flooding incident at Bearsden

Scottish Water have issued fresh information on the ongoing major incident at Bearsden where a burst water main is causing chaos.

Emergency services have been pumping water from the gardens of homes affected at Milngavie Road. in a bid to prevent the properties from being flooded.

Hundreds of people are currently without water.

Here is the latest press statement from Scottish Water, which was issued around 5pm today (Tuesday).

“Customers in parts of the north and north west of Glasgow, Bearsden and Milngavie areas are experiencing disruption to their normal water supply following a burst on a major water main earlier today.

Properties in parts of the Partick, Partickhill, Broomhill, Kelvingrove, Kelvindale, Kelvinside, Hyndland, Hillhead, Maryhill, Ruchill, Gilsochill, North Kelvin, Acre, Summerston, Cadder, Bearsden and Milngavie areas are experiencing a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water following the incident this afternoon.

The burst occurred on a 36 inch trunk main in McFarlane Road, Bearsden. It is now being isolated to enable the repair to take place, and we are working to restore normal supplies to affected properties as quickly as possible. We are using backfeeds to move water around the local network to achieve this.

Our main priorities are isolating the burst and assessing all options to ensure that any loss of supply is minimised and normal water supplies are restored as quickly as possible. We are also helping a small number of householders who have been affected by flooding near to the burst.

During these operations there is the possibility that other customers’ supplies could be affected because of the size of the trunk main affected and the areas it supplies.

An incident caravan is on-site and Scottish Water staff are in the area helping customers, making sure anyone needing assistance is getting the support they require.

We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience and can assure them we are doing everything possible to restore normal supplies as quickly as we can.”