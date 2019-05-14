Urgent appeal by police to help trace missing teenage girl

Police are asking the public for help to trace a 16 year-old girl last seen with an unknown man in the west end of Glasgow on Monday night, May 13.

Mia Russell was last seen around 8pm in Loanfoot Avenue in the west end of Glasgow.

She was in the company of a man, who is not known to her family, and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Her family contacted police and reported her missing when she failed to return home last night.

Mia is white, around 5 ft 3 inches in height, with a slim build and long brown hair, wearing a red jacket, a white top, jeans and white trainers. She is also carrying a white handbag.

Her family is understandably upset and just want to know she is safe and well.

Extensive enquiries are underway to locate Mia with officers checking CCTV images from in and around the west end. They are also speaking to her family and friends for any additional information which may assist them in locating Mia.

If anyone has seen Mia or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please call officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3483 of 13 May 2019.