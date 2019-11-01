Urgent appeal to help trace missing woman from Summerston area

Police are appealing for information to trace a 42-year-old woman reported missing from the Summerston area.

Elaine McAlonan was last seen on Glenavon Road around 10.45am on 27 October 2019.

There is concern for her welfare as she has not been seen or heard from since.

Elaine is described as 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and light brown/blonde hair tied in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light cream coloured jacket, blue zipper top and jeans.

Sergeant Gavin Murray, of Maryhill police station, said: “Elaine hasn’t gone missing before and her family want to make sure she’s okay.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has seen Elaine to contact us. Similarly if Elaine is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2539 of 30 October 2019.