Vandals trash early learning centre at Bishopbriggs

Vandals struck at a Bishopbriggs nursery over the weekend.

The thugs trashed the garden at new Auchinairn Early Learning Centre based at the community centre.

A member of staff posted on social media: “They rolled our water feature down the steps and broke it. They pulled out plants and trees that were newly planted.

“Can’t describe how disappointed we all are. I hope they feel proud of themselves.”

Local parents and residents expressed their anger on the Facebook site.

One posted: “Pretty poor as I see every day the hard work the staff put in keeping it nice for the wee ones.”

Another added: “Horrible, catch those responsible and make them do the replanting and see how much hard work it is.”

Police at Kirkintilloch said today (Tuesday, April 2) their enquiries were continuing into the incident.