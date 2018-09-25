Vehicles rammed in large scale disturbance in North Glasgow

Detectives are appealing for information following a large scale disturbance in a North Glasgow street yesterday, Monday, September 24.

Around 5.25pm local residents in Mossbank Avenue in the Stepps area called police to report an incident where two men, one in a silver Audi Q7 and the other in a blue Volkswagen Golf, were being targeted by a group of seven or eight men.

The suspects were ramming the victims’ cars with other vehicles, which included a dark coloured Range Rover Evoke and a silver coloured Volkswagen Touareg.

A witnessed has described one of the suspects in the Volkswagen Toureg as being a young man wearing a dark hooded jacket with the hood pulled tight around his face.

When officers arrived at the scene all individuals involved in the disturbance had left.

The silver Audi Q7 was found abandoned in Mossbank Avenue and was badly damaged.

The suspect cars are believed to have left Mossbank Avenue onto Royston Road and either turned east towards Cumbernauld Road in Stepps or west towards Provanmill or Robroyston.

Detective Inspector Jim Bradley from Greater Glasgow CID said: “This was a reckless incident in a residential street and would have been extremely frightening for members of the public who witnessed it.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Mossbank Avenue around 5.25pm yesterday and may have seen what happened, or noticed the cars described prior to or following the incident, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which may be of significance to the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 2920 of Monday 24 September 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”