Vital funding raised in tribute to Graham

Customers at Dobbies in Milngavie have helped raise more than £1,500 for research into brain tumours.

The collection was organised by Milngavie couple Rachel and Don McKie, who lost their 32-year-old son Graham to the disease in August 2006.

The couple are taking part in the Brain Tumour Charity Twilight Walk in Prestwick on Saturday, October 20, to raise funds and awareness of the condition.

Rachel said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of Dobbies customers and moved by several stories of people either having lost loved ones to this dreadful disease or still battling a brain tumour.”

The family have also set up a justgiving page for the 10k Twilight Walk in memory of Graham, which has so far raised an impressive £841.

Graham, a fit and healthy young man, was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma grade 4 inoperable and incurable brain tumour on January 11, 2006. Sadly after a courageous seven-month battle, he passed away.

To sponsor the family for the Twilight Walk, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/don-mckie