Volunteers make a clean sweep  at Campsie Glen

The recent Upstream Battle Week of Action got off to a tremendous start in East Dunbartonshire as volunteers collected 30 bags of litter from Campsie Glen.

The area was chosen by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful as the scenic backdrop for the launch of the next phase of its high profile Upstream Battle campaign to highlight and tackle plastic pollution at our waterways.

Since the campaign was launched in April, there has been a wealth of additional clean-ups involving East Dunbartonshire Council officers and dozens of enthusiastic volunteers.

Earlier this month, operatives from the council’s Greenspace and Streetscene team, along with almost 50 volunteers donned their gloves and collected bottles, cans and other litter from Campsie Glen. In addition, various bulk items were removed including three folding camping chairs, an office revolving chair as well as a car tyre.