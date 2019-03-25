Walk this way for a Tap Top-up

Adventurer Cameron McNeish has launched two new high-tech water Top -up Taps at the north and south end of the iconic West Highland Way.

The broadcaster and author, known for his love of Scotland’s countryside, was at Fort William to be the first to fill up from the tap installed by Scottish Water as part of a nationwide roll-out.

A second new tap was also unveiled in Milngavie, so thirsty walkers can now stay hydrated at both ends of the 96 mile route – the most walked long-distance route in Scotland.

Scottish Water’s Your Water Your Life campaign aims to encourage more people to drink tap water on the go to benefit their hydration levels, save money and protect the planet by using refillable bottles.

Renowned hillwalker and climber Cameron was joined by members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team in helping draw the first water from the tap.

He said: “People walking routes of any length need to stay hydrated and it’s vital that they ensure they have plenty water to enable their bodies to cope with the demands of walks like the West Highland Way.

“It’s also important that walkers do all they can to ensure they use refillable bottles to help reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.

“Top up Taps at either end of the route mean walkers don’t need to fill up bottles at home or at other locations nearby. It means they don’t have to carry plastic bottles, reducing the risk of litter. So the taps will make things very convenient for them at the start and finish of the route.”

Members of the Milngavie community also marked the launch of the tap at the southern end of the walk.

Graeme Ross, chair of Milngavie Business Improvement District, said: “The local businesses are really pleased that Milngavie was chosen by Scottish Water for the Top up Tap to be installed at the start of the West Highland Way.

“We think this is a fantastic addition to our precinct that we are continually improving and developing for an improved visitor and community experience.”

Top up Taps have been installed in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ayr and Dumfries with further taps to be unveiled in Oban, Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Inverness.

The West Highland Way attracts around 85,000 people every year.