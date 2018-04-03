Warning after thieves steal car during house break-in

Police are warning residents to put their handbags and car keys in a secure place after a vehicle was stolen during a break-in to a house overnight.

Thieves made off with the white Vauxhall Antara after stealing the cars keys while the residents slept at their home at Roselea Drive in Milngavie.

The robbery happened overnight on Friday, March 30.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson has warned the public not to leave any valuables in an opportune place downstairs when they head to bed.